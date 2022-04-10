Left Menu

French centre-left candidate Hidalgo endorses Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 23:53 IST
French centre-left candidate Hidalgo endorses Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French centre-left candidate Anne Hidalgo, who did not qualify for the second round of the presidential election, endorsed French President Emmanuel Macron for the runoff vote. "So that France does not fall into hatred of all against all, I solemny call on you to vote on April 24 against the far-right of Marine Le Pen," she said.

Under a first estimate by polling firm IFOP Hidalgo was set to win 1.9% of the first-round vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022