French centre-left candidate Hidalgo endorses Macron
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 23:53 IST
- Country:
- France
French centre-left candidate Anne Hidalgo, who did not qualify for the second round of the presidential election, endorsed French President Emmanuel Macron for the runoff vote. "So that France does not fall into hatred of all against all, I solemny call on you to vote on April 24 against the far-right of Marine Le Pen," she said.
Under a first estimate by polling firm IFOP Hidalgo was set to win 1.9% of the first-round vote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Le Pen
- France
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Anne Hidalgo
- Marine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: France's COVID-19 hospitalizations up week-on-week for the second day; China reports 1,254 new COVID cases on March 26 vs 1,335 days earlier and more
Some 30,000 Ukrainian refugees reach France
France's Macron calls for restraint in words and actions regarding Ukraine conflict
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen heckled by protesters in Guadeloupe
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen heckled by protesters in Guadeloupe