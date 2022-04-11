Shekhawat's remarks that he will get bureaucrats arrested reflects his anger, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's remarks that he will get bureaucrats arrested in the phone tapping case if his “time” comes reflects the Union minister’s anger.

Shekhawat, who is Jal Shakti minister at the Centre, in an interview had reportedly said, ''Those who got the phone tapped on the directions of chief minister should pray that my time doesn't come, if it came then I will get five IAS-IPS jailed.” He was referring to a tapped telephonic conversation allegedly about the “toppling of the government” in the state in July 2020 after which a case was registered by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.

Shekhawat was asked to give a voice sample as the FIR did not mention that Gajendra Singh referred to in the audio clip was Union minister Shekhawat.

Gehlot said, ''Threatening arrest of IAS-IPS officers of Rajasthan by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reflects his anger. To brand his image, he first claimed that he will quit politics and now he is talking like this to control the damage.'' ''He should not forget that his real face has been exposed, that's why he is still avoiding to give voice sample,'' the chief minister said.

On Friday, Shekhawat and Rajasthan PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi had come face to face over a project.

At an event in Jaipur, when Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to give the initiative the status of the project of national importance, Shekhawat interrupted him, saying the PM never said it.

Shekhawat had dared Joshi to prove that the PM made the promise and said on being proved wrong, he would quit politics.

