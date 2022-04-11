Left Menu

Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board

Elon Musk, Twitter Inc's biggest shareholder, has decided not to join the social media company's board, Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Sunday. Musk, who disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter just a few days ago, was offered a board seat and his appointment was to become effective on Saturday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 09:17 IST
Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board
Elon Musk (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk, Twitter Inc's biggest shareholder, has decided not to join the social media company's board, Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Sunday.

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter just a few days ago, was offered a board seat and his appointment was to become effective on Saturday. But "Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board", Agrawal said in a note on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3usFqhe)

Musk had on Saturday suggested changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022