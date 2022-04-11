UP CM Adityanath, his deputies meet Prez, PM in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

This is the chief minister's and his two deputies' -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak - first meeting with the prime minister and the president after the BJP emerged victorious in the recent Uttar Pradesh polls.

The state government described the separate meetings as courtesy calls. It also shared pictures of the meetings in which the state leaders were seen handing over souveniers to the president and the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)