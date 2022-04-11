Left Menu

UP CM Adityanath, his deputies meet Prez, PM in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 21:47 IST
  India
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

This is the chief minister's and his two deputies' -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak - first meeting with the prime minister and the president after the BJP emerged victorious in the recent Uttar Pradesh polls.

The state government described the separate meetings as courtesy calls. It also shared pictures of the meetings in which the state leaders were seen handing over souveniers to the president and the prime minister.

