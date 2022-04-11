BJP's Darekar records statement in bank poll case, alleges harassment by MVA govt

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Monday alleged that the MVA government was trying to harass him as he appeared before the Mumbai police to record his statement for the second time in a week in a case of alleged false declaration in connection with a cooperative bank poll.

Interacting with media persons here, Darekar accused the Shiv Sena-led government of engaging in “vendetta” to counter actions taken against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders by central probe agencies. “…their only intention is to register a false FIR against me and harass me. There seems to be a vendetta to counter actions against MVA leaders,” the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council alleged.

He claimed the police were acting against him under pressure.

“Whatever is going on is out of vendetta. To me, the police seemed under pressure. They could have taken information required in half-an-hour. But under the government's pressure, they are calling me again and again for a probe,” Darekar added.

The BJP leader, however, said he will cooperate with the police whenever required.

The opposition legislator alleged he was asked the same questions repeatedly during the probe.

To a question about an allegation that another BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has fled following registration of a cheating case in connection with a nine-year-old campaign to save decommissioned warship INS Vikrant, Darekar said the former Lok Sabha member was not the one who will “run away”.

“Somaiya is not the one who will flee. He is the one who will make others flee. Maharashtra has seen it,” Darekar added.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil, both accused in the cheating case, may escape from the country and hence, a lookout notice should be issued against them.

A case was filed against Darekar after AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde alleged that the BJP legislator had shown himself as a ''labourer'' to fight the directorship polls of Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank.

An official said Darekar appeared before the police on Monday for the second time to record his statement in the case.

He had earlier appeared before the police on April 4.

Darekar has been booked under IPC sections 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120b (criminal conspiracy), among others. PTI ENM ZA BNM RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)