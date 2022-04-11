UP CM Adityanath, his deputies meet Prez, PM in Delhi

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.This is the chief ministers and his two deputies -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak - first meeting with the prime minister and the president after the BJP emerged victorious in the recent Uttar Pradesh polls.Modi said they discussed several subjects related to the states development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

This is the chief minister's and his two deputies' -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak - first meeting with the prime minister and the president after the BJP emerged victorious in the recent Uttar Pradesh polls.

Modi said they discussed several subjects related to the state's development. Referring to the three leaders, Modi said their resolve towards the people and national interest will give a new dimension to the state's development. The state government described the separate meetings as courtesy calls. It also shared pictures of the meetings in which the state leaders were seen handing over souveniers to the president and the prime minister. Later, they also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

