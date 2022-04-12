Left Menu

Electoral bond scheme one of biggest scams: Gehlot

It has swung the entire election system in favour of the ruling party.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:26 IST
Electoral bond scheme one of biggest scams: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday described the electoral bond scheme as one of the biggest scams and alleged that it had swung the entire election process in favour of the ruling party at the Centre.

Gehlot also said the Supreme Court should ensure early hearing on the pleas challenging the electoral bond scheme and rollback of the measure to create a level-playing field for all parties.

''The electoral bond scheme is one of the biggest scams in Indian democracy. It has swung the entire election system in favour of the ruling party. The BJP puts pressure on industrialists and gets the maximum donations through electoral bonds.

''In these bonds, the donor's information is also not known. So these bonds are becoming a way to use black money in elections,'' he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022