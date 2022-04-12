Left Menu

Nepal PM Deuba, Prachanda, Madhav Nepal attend FS-designate Kwatra's reception

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:28 IST
Nepal PM Deuba, Prachanda, Madhav Nepal attend FS-designate Kwatra's reception
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, top leaders of the ruling coalition and some Cabinet ministers on Tuesday attended a reception hosted by India's Ambassador Vinaya Mohan Kwatra, who has been named as the next Foreign Secretary.

CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpakamal Dahal ''Prachanda,'' CPN-Unified Socialist chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and former Speaker and senior leader of CPN-UML Subhash Nembang were among the dignitaries who were present on the occasion at the Indian Embassy here.

Home Minister Balkrishna Khand, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, Energy Minister Pampha Bhushal, senior leader of Nepali Congress Prakash Man Singh, former Nepalese ambassador to India Durgesh Man Singh were also present. Others included diplomats, journalists, professors and business fraternity.

Speaking briefly on the occasion, Kwatra thanked Prime Minister Deuba and other senior leaders for their gracious presence and recalled Deuba's recent visit to India, which he termed as very special that helped in further consolidating ties between the two neighbouring countries.

''I will be available to all of you in Delhi like am available here as the ambassador of India,'' he said at the event held just before his departure to Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022