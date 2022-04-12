Nepal PM Deuba, Prachanda, Madhav Nepal attend FS-designate Kwatra's reception

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, top leaders of the ruling coalition and some Cabinet ministers on Tuesday attended a reception hosted by India's Ambassador Vinaya Mohan Kwatra, who has been named as the next Foreign Secretary.

CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpakamal Dahal ''Prachanda,'' CPN-Unified Socialist chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and former Speaker and senior leader of CPN-UML Subhash Nembang were among the dignitaries who were present on the occasion at the Indian Embassy here.

Home Minister Balkrishna Khand, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, Energy Minister Pampha Bhushal, senior leader of Nepali Congress Prakash Man Singh, former Nepalese ambassador to India Durgesh Man Singh were also present. Others included diplomats, journalists, professors and business fraternity.

Speaking briefly on the occasion, Kwatra thanked Prime Minister Deuba and other senior leaders for their gracious presence and recalled Deuba's recent visit to India, which he termed as very special that helped in further consolidating ties between the two neighbouring countries.

''I will be available to all of you in Delhi like am available here as the ambassador of India,'' he said at the event held just before his departure to Delhi.

