France's Le Pen wants closer NATO-Russia links, no Frexit

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:02 IST
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday that once the Russia-Ukraine war is over, she will propose closer links between NATO and Russia.

She also said that she does not want France to leave the European Union and added that she would respect the Paris agreement on climate change if she were elected president.

The second round of the election is on April 24. Le Pen came second behind President Emmanuel Macron in the first round and polling firms put her closely behind Macron for the second round.

