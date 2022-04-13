New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL71 RJ-BJP-2NDLD KARAULI Tejasvi Surya stopped from visiting Karauli; calls Cong 'modern-day Muslim League', Gehlot 'Aurangzeb' Jaipur: Comparing Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Aurangzeb, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accused the Congress–the ''modern-day Muslim League''–of committing atrocities on Hindus after he was stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli town. DES44 RJ-GEHLOT-BJP BJP trying to foment communal tensions: CM Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of the bid to create communal tensions and warned strict action against anyone trying to disturb peace in the state. DES37 RJ-CONG-PROTEST Congress stages protests across 13 Rajasthan districts to demand national project status for ERCP Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress on Wednesday held protests in 13 districts of the state to demand national project status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) water scheme.

DEL47 UP-ADITYANATH-NO RIOTS 'No riots, not even tu-tu, main-main in UP during Ram Navami': Adityanath Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said there is no place for riots in Uttar Pradesh, stressing that the Ram Navami celebrations coinciding with Ramzan went off without any incident of violence -- not even an altercation or “tu-tu, main-main”. DES29 UP-SP-SEER HATE SPEECH Sitapur hate speech: Why is seer still free, SP asks Yogi govt Lucknow: The Samajawadi Party on Wednesday called the BJP the “biggest enemy of brotherhood” asking its government in UP why a seer who openly threatened to rape women from a particular religion has not been arrested till now. DES25 UP-ADITYANATH-MINISTERS Stay at guesthouses not hotels, don't appoint relatives as PAs: Adityanath to ministers Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told his ministers to stay at government guesthouses instead of hotels during official tours and not appoint relatives as their personal secretaries.

DES28 HR-FARMERS-SELJA Haryana Cong chief Selja seeks relief for farmers Chandigarh: Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Wednesday urged the state government to give compensation to farmers for the loss of yield due to extreme weather conditions.

DCM15 PB-CAB-RDF Punjab Cabinet nod to ordinance ensuring RDF be spent on mandis-related infra in rural areas Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to ensure that rural development fund (RDF), collected by the state on foodgrain procurement, was spent only on the infrastructure related to mandis in rural areas. DES43 UKD-CONG-MLA Uttarakhand: Cong leader Harish Dhami accuses party of ignoring him Dehradun: The dissatisfaction in a section of the Congress in Uttarakhand over the revamp of the state unit has started spilling out into the open with the three-time MLA from Dharchula Harish Dhami on Wednesday accusing the party of ignoring merit in the new appointments.

