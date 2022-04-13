Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Biden discuss defensive aid and sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed additional defensive and financial aid for Kyiv as well as sanctions and alleged Russian war crimes, the Ukrainian president said on Wednesday. "Continued constant dialogue with @POTUS. Assessed Russian war crimes. Agreed to enhance sanctions," Zelenskiy tweeted. Russia denies carrying out war crimes.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-04-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 22:45 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Biden discuss defensive aid and sanctions
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed additional defensive and financial aid for Kyiv as well as sanctions and alleged Russian war crimes, the Ukrainian president said on Wednesday.

"Continued constant dialogue with @POTUS. Assessed Russian war crimes. Discussed additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid. Agreed to enhance sanctions," Zelenskiy tweeted.

Russia denies carrying out war crimes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022