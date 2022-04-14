White House declines comment on Musk Twitter takeover attempt

The White House on Thursday declined to comment on billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's $43 billion cash takeover offer for Twitter Inc, saying market regulators operate independently from political leadership.

"This is an offer by a private investor, and we don't have any comment here," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, referencing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). "The SEC is independent and would handle any review processes if this moves forward."

