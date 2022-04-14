Left Menu

White House declines comment on Musk Twitter takeover attempt

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 22:38 IST
White House declines comment on Musk Twitter takeover attempt

The White House on Thursday declined to comment on billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's $43 billion cash takeover offer for Twitter Inc, saying market regulators operate independently from political leadership.

"This is an offer by a private investor, and we don't have any comment here," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, referencing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). "The SEC is independent and would handle any review processes if this moves forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
4
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022