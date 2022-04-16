PM Modi greets people on Hanuman Jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti and said Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, courage and restraint.
May everyone's life be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge with Lord Hanuman's blessings, he tweeted.
