Left Menu

Nadda links violence during religious processions to 'desperation' caused by BJP's poll win

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday claimed that recent communal violence during yatras taken out on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are a conspiracy to cause disintegration in the society, and accused the Congress of acting in the most irresponsible manner.

PTI | Hospet | Updated: 17-04-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 22:30 IST
Nadda links violence during religious processions to 'desperation' caused by BJP's poll win
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday claimed that recent communal violence during yatras taken out on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are a ''conspiracy'' to cause disintegration in the society, and accused the Congress of acting in the ''most irresponsible'' manner. Addressing party men at the state executive committee meeting here, Nadda linked the violence to the recent results of five state assembly polls, in which the BJP put up an impressive performance. ''The historic mandate given to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur has jolted some people. Hence in desperation they have associated themselves with the conspiracies of those who work to disintegrate the society. Due to this, there have been attacks on processions during Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami,'' he said. Attacking the Congress, the main opposition to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, he said the previous Siddaramaiah government had freed members of PFI, a Muslim organisation which many BJP leaders have accused of stoking extremism and violence.

''Our government will take action against the culprits,'' Nadda said. He alleged that the Congress in power lets off terrorists. It befriends disintegrating forces internally, but pretends otherwise outside, he said. ''It is necessary to expose them,'' the BJP leader added. PTI KR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
4
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022