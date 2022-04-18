BJP walks out of all-party meet in Palakkad accusing police of bias

The all-party meeting called by the district administration of Palakkad in the backdrop of recent back-to-back killings involving SDPI and BJP-RSS activists in Kerala concluded here calling for peace in the district.

The BJP representatives who came to the meeting, which was chaired by Minister K Krishnankutty, however, boycotted it alleging that the police were behaving in a biased manner.

The district administration has issued prohibitory orders in Palakkad till April 20 and called the all-party meeting after two persons -- Subair (43), a PFI leader and S K Srinivasan (45), an RSS leader -- were murdered on Friday and Saturday, respectively, within a span of 24 hours.

Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop in Melamuri near here on Saturday, barely 24 hours after Subair was hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home along with his father after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon.

''Only one party boycotted the meeting. All others gave proactive suggestions, calling for peace and the state government will take necessary steps accordingly. We need peace in our state and the media too have an important part to play. The police will take strong action to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,'' Krishnankutty told the media after the meeting.

When asked about the criticism against the police, the minister said the attacks had a ''terror nature''.

''We have seen attacks on military camps. These incidents have a terror nature and considering the situation, the ADGP reached the district and is coordinating the probe to ensure such incidents are not repeated,'' the minister said.

He said the district administration had called two separate meetings with the SDPI and RSS earlier in the day but both the parties refused to turn up.

''The district administration is trying their best to bring everyone together and bring peace in the district. This is no ordinary situation. Everyone including you, the media, need to cooperate and ensure that no communal divide is created here. We want to solve the issue not to create one,'' Krishnankutty said.

When asked whether there were any attempts to pacify the BJP which walked out of the meeting, Krishnankutty said, ''How can we stop someone who came determined to boycott the meeting''.

He said all those parties which attended the meeting called for peace in the district.

The minister reiterated that police will take strong action to ensure that such an incident is not repeated.

Earlier in the day, ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare, speaking to reporters here, said members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political offshoot SDPI as well as BJP-RSS were among those involved in the two recent back-to-back murders in Palakkad district.

He said the police has identified the culprits involved in the murder of Subair on April 15, and arrests would be made soon.

Regarding the killing of Srinivasan, Sakhare said all the culprits have been almost identified and it has been found that they are in hiding.

A local RSS leader, Sanjith, was murdered in the same area, as was Subair, five months ago allegedly by SDPI workers.

The PFI has alleged that Subair was murdered by RSS workers.

The back-to-back killings involving BJP/RSS and SDPI/PFI is the second such incident in the past few months in Kerala.

In December last year in Alappuzha, a leader of SDPI and a leader of BJP were murdered within 24 hours.

