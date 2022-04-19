Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:15 IST
Jahangirpuri violence effort to tarnish image of country, PM Modi: BJP MP
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP from North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans, in whose constituency violence took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession recently, on Tuesday said the clashes were an effort to ''spoil the image'' of the country and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before British premier Boris Johnson, who is scheduled to visit India this week.

Hans, along with Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, met Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana regarding the investigation into the communal clashes at Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi.

''The prime minister of Britain is coming (to India), so some insiders as well as some outsiders tried to spoil the image of the country and that of the prime minister. The prime minister is continuously trying to make India the number one country in the world. He has become an international personality,'' Hans said at a press briefing.

Such people who want to spoil the image of the country pose a threat to peace and harmony, he said, adding that they will not be spared this time.

At the meeting with Asthana, the BJP leaders lauded the role of the police in controlling the Jahangirpuri violence and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Gupta said they urged the police commissioner to probe whether the main accused in the case is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activist as also to look into the illegal businesses and criminal antecedents of all the accused.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

