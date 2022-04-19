Maha govt will collapse in June like trees in cyclones, says Union minister Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday claimed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will collapse in June.

Speaking to reporters in Washim, some 570 kilometres from here, the BJP leader said the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, will collapse like the trees in cyclones in his native Konkan.

Cyclones bring down all branches and leaves, and in this government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is sitting on an insignificant branch, will lose his post as well, Rane, a former Sainik, taunted.

While BJP leaders have routinely claimed the state government will collapse, the ruling parties have always brushed these predictions aside by stating the three-party alliance would win the 2024 Assembly polls as well.

