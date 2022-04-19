Left Menu

Senior UK Conservative lawmaker calls on PM Johnson to quit

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:04 IST
Senior UK Conservative lawmaker calls on PM Johnson to quit

A senior lawmaker in Britain's ruling Conservative Party called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign on Tuesday, saying he did not believe "he is worthy of the great office that he holds".

Mark Harper, a former chief whip who helped maintain party discipline, told Johnson in the chamber that he needed to quit after he was fined by police for breaking his own COVID-19 rules. Harper has also submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022