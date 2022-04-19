United States to send Ukraine more artillery -Biden

The United States will send more artillery to Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday, following his call earlier with allied leaders over Russia's invasion.

Asked if the United States would be sending more artillery to Ukraine, Biden said yes. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki earlier told reporters traveling with Biden to New Hampshire that the administration would continue to provide more ammunition and other military assistance.

