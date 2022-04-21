Left Menu

China's Xi says unilateral sanctions will not work

During a video speech to the annual Boao Forum for Asia gathering on the southern Chinese island of Hainan, Xi also said that efforts are needed to stabilise global supply chains, but also said China's economy is resilient and that its long-term trend had not changed. China's economy is facing headwinds from the impact of its aggressive efforts to battle outbreaks of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, especially in its economic hub of Shanghai.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday reiterated China's opposition to unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction," and said that "de-coupling" and pressure tactics such as cutting off of supply chains will not work.

China has repeatedly criticised western sanctions, including those against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, but has also been careful not to provide assistance to Moscow that could lead to sanctions being imposed on Beijing. During a video speech to the annual Boao Forum for Asia gathering on the southern Chinese island of Hainan, Xi also said that efforts are needed to stabilise global supply chains, but also said China's economy is resilient and that its long-term trend had not changed.

China's economy is facing headwinds from the impact of its aggressive efforts to battle outbreaks of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, especially in its economic hub of Shanghai. Xi did not specifically mention China's current COVID crisis during the speech.

