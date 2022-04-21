Left Menu

Uttarakhand: BJP MLA resigns for Dhami to contest elections from Champawat

To pave in the way for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest assembly by polls from Chamapawat Assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtodi has resigned from his position on Wednesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 13:01 IST
Uttarakhand: BJP MLA resigns for Dhami to contest elections from Champawat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To pave in the way for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest assembly by polls from Chamapawat Assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtodi has resigned from his position on Wednesday. Informing about the resignation State BJP President Madan Kaushik told ANI, "The resignation of MLA Kailash Gehtodi has also been accepted. Chief Minister will now contest from this seat."

In the recently held assembly elections in February, Dhami lost the Khatima constituency seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes in the state polls. However he was given a second term as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10.

The BJP had come back to power with majority for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand with a two-thirds majority in the 70-member Assembly. The party won 47 seats and got a vote share of 44.33 per cent, a drop of nearly two per cent from the previous 2017 Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022