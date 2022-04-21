Western official says Russia can still win in Ukraine despite setbacks
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:07 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin could still win in Ukraine despite failing in his pre-war objectives, Western officials said on Thursday, adding that Russia had addressed some of the issues that had hindered it earlier on in the invasion.
"Putin has clearly failed in meeting his initial pre-war objectives, but is still in a position to win," one official said, on condition of anonymity.
