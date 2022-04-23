Zelenskiy warned that Russia's invasion was just the beginning as Moscow has designs on countries beyond Ukraine, after a Russian commander said his country wants all of southern and eastern Ukraine. FIGHTING

* Moscow wants to occupy everything from Russian-occupied Crimea to a pro-Russian region of neighbouring Moldova, said Russian General Rustam Minnekayev, far wider aims than previously acknowledged. * Despite Russia's ambitious objectives and claims to have seized Mariupol, its forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours, British military intelligence said on Saturday.

* Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said "there is a possibility" a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol could be opened on Saturday. * Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries were still "securely blockaded" at the Azovstal steel plant in the key southeastern port of Mariupol, Russia's defence ministry said.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY * Biden pledged $800 million in more weaponry for Ukraine and said he would ask Congress for more money to help bolster support for the Ukrainian military as it faces the fresh onslaught. Zelenskiy said allies were finally delivering the weapons Kyiv had asked for.

* U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will hold talks with Putin in Moscow on Tuesday. * Ukraine is working with lawyers on a mechanism to use frozen Russian funds to compensate it for its economic losses, its justice minister told Reuters.

* World Bank President David Malpass said the food security crisis caused by the war was likely to last months and that Ukraine had suffered some $60 billion worth of physical damage. QUOTES

Moscow has "acknowledged that the goal of the 'second phase' of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine," Ukraine's defence ministry said. "Imperialism as it is."

