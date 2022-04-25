Europe biggest winner of French election, German finance minister says

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that a united Europe was the biggest winner after President Emmanuel beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin in France's presidential election on Sunday.

"This choice was a directional choice. It was about fundamental questions of values. The French have chosen #Macron. This makes the united Europe the biggest winner of this election. Vive la France, live l'Europe," Lindner said on Twitter.

