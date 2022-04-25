Left Menu

U.S. Republican lawmaker Jordan: Twitter-Musk deal good for shareholders

Last week a group of 18 U.S. House Republicans sent Twitter board members a letter asking them to preserve all records and materials relating to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, laying the groundwork for a potential investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 18:51 IST
Republican U.S. Representative Jim Jordan on Monday welcomed reports that Twitter Inc is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk as good for shareholders and good for free speech.

"I think this deal looks like it's good for the shareholders; second, it's good for free speech, it's good for the First Amendment," Jordan said in an interview with Fox News. Jordan and other Republicans have been critical of Twitter for banning former President Donald Trump and other notable conservatives.

Twitter banned Trump's account due to the risk of further violence after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

