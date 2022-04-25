AP Chief Minister meets HC Chief Justice

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called on High Court of AP Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, the first formal meeting between the two.

An official release said the meeting was to discuss the agenda for the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices being hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Issues like development of infrastructure in courts, filling up of vacancies in judiciary, e-courts, disposal of long-pending cases and guidelines for legal assistance were discussed. The issues to be presented on behalf of the state, at the joint conference, were also discussed,'' the release said.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister was accompanied by state Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu and other senior officials.

The registrar general and other top officials of the High Court also attended the meet.

