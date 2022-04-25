Left Menu

AP Chief Minister meets HC Chief Justice

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:04 IST
AP Chief Minister meets HC Chief Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called on High Court of AP Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, the first formal meeting between the two.

An official release said the meeting was to discuss the agenda for the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices being hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Issues like development of infrastructure in courts, filling up of vacancies in judiciary, e-courts, disposal of long-pending cases and guidelines for legal assistance were discussed. The issues to be presented on behalf of the state, at the joint conference, were also discussed,'' the release said.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister was accompanied by state Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu and other senior officials.

The registrar general and other top officials of the High Court also attended the meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022