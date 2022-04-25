Left Menu

HC issues notice to former U'khand speaker

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday issued notices to former speaker and Rishikesh MLA Prem Chand Aggarwal in connection with a petition accusing him of distributing money out of his discretionary relief fund among people during the recently held state assembly polls.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:12 IST
HC issues notice to former U'khand speaker
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday issued notices to former speaker and Rishikesh MLA Prem Chand Aggarwal in connection with a petition accusing him of distributing money out of his discretionary relief fund among people during the recently held state assembly polls. The notice was issued to Aggarwal by Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari on an election petition filed by Congress candidate Jaynedra Chandra Ramola. A notice has also been issued in connection with the petition to Uttarakhand's Chief Electoral Officer. The petition accuses the former speaker of distributing crores of rupees from his discretionary relief fund to the people through demand drafts during the election process in the recent assembly elections.

Aggarwal was speaker of the last assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022