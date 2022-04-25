HC issues notice to former U'khand speaker

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday issued notices to former speaker and Rishikesh MLA Prem Chand Aggarwal in connection with a petition accusing him of distributing money out of his discretionary relief fund among people during the recently held state assembly polls. The notice was issued to Aggarwal by Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari on an election petition filed by Congress candidate Jaynedra Chandra Ramola. A notice has also been issued in connection with the petition to Uttarakhand's Chief Electoral Officer. The petition accuses the former speaker of distributing crores of rupees from his discretionary relief fund to the people through demand drafts during the election process in the recent assembly elections.

Aggarwal was speaker of the last assembly.

