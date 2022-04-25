NCP functionary wants to recite all-faith prayers outside PM's home,writes to HM Shah
In a letter dated April 23, Fahmida Khan, the working president of the North Mumbai district, stated that she wants to recite namaz, Hanuman Chalisa, Navkar Mantra, Guru Granth Sahib stanzas and Novena outside the PMs residence in Delhi.
- Country:
- India
Amid a row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers atop mosques relaying daily prayers, an NCP functionary has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking permission for the chanting of prayers of different faiths outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. In a letter dated April 23, Fahmida Khan, the working president of the North Mumbai district, stated that she wants to recite namaz, Hanuman Chalisa, Navkar Mantra, Guru Granth Sahib stanzas and Novena outside the PM's residence in Delhi. She stated that the date and time should be conveyed for the same.
Khan later said that she is keen on the recital if doing so resolves all the problems in the country. The request is not a political stunt, Khan stressed. PTI PR NSK NSK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to inaugurate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav conference in Delhi tomorrow
Amit Shah attempting to divide nation by imposing Hindi, says TNCC chief
UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls on Amit Shah in Delhi
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, Amit Shah in New Delhi
Centre does not intend to interfere in state cooperatives; endeavour is to bring uniformity in state laws: Union Minister Amit Shah.