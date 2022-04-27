Left Menu

Biden to host Italian prime minister next month

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:49 IST
Biden to host Italian prime minister next month
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden will host Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at White House on May 10 to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine among other issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

The two leaders will also discuss regional and global security issues, economic issues, Europe's energy security and climate change, the White House said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

