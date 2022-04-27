Biden to host Italian prime minister next month

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at White House on May 10 to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine among other issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

The two leaders will also discuss regional and global security issues, economic issues, Europe's energy security and climate change, the White House said in a statement.

