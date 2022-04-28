Mamata assures financial aid, free treatment to Bengal labourers injured in Kashmir firing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured financial assistance and free medical treatment to two labourers hailing from Malda district who were injured in firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The migrant labourers, identified as Najebul Alam and Anukul Haque, were injured in an attack by terrorists in the Union territory recently, and were shifted back to their home state for treatment. ''Please check whether their families need any financial assistance, and make sure that they don't spend anything for their treatment,'' she told officials at an administrative review meeting.

The two migrant labourers are undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital here.

