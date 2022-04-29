Left Menu

Gujarat is BJP's lab for experiments in governance, organization: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said Gujarat is a laboratory for the party for the matters pertaining to governance and organisation.The party carried out experiments successfully in the state, and the surprise replacement of the Vijay Rupani cabinet last year was one such experiment, he said at a press conference here.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 29-04-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 17:09 IST
Gujarat is BJP's lab for experiments in governance, organization: Nadda
BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said Gujarat is a laboratory for the party for the matters pertaining to governance and organisation.

The party carried out ''experiments'' successfully in the state, and the surprise replacement of the Vijay Rupani cabinet last year was one such experiment, he said at a press conference here. ''Gujarat is a laboratory (for the BJP) for governance and party organisation. We will implement this model across the country. As party chief, it is also my responsibility to take this model ahead,'' Nadda said. Successful ''experiments'' to develop the party and make it a ''medium of change'' were conducted in Gujarat under Narendra Modi's leadership when he was a BJP office-bearer and later chief minister of the state, he further said.

The sudden change of guard effected by the party last year in the state when the Rupani cabinet resigned and a new government under Bhupendra Patel's leadership replaced it was also an ''experiment'' carried out as part of the party's strategy, Nadda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022