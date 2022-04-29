Gujarat is BJP's lab for experiments in governance, organization: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said Gujarat is a laboratory for the party for the matters pertaining to governance and organisation.

The party carried out ''experiments'' successfully in the state, and the surprise replacement of the Vijay Rupani cabinet last year was one such experiment, he said at a press conference here. ''Gujarat is a laboratory (for the BJP) for governance and party organisation. We will implement this model across the country. As party chief, it is also my responsibility to take this model ahead,'' Nadda said. Successful ''experiments'' to develop the party and make it a ''medium of change'' were conducted in Gujarat under Narendra Modi's leadership when he was a BJP office-bearer and later chief minister of the state, he further said.

The sudden change of guard effected by the party last year in the state when the Rupani cabinet resigned and a new government under Bhupendra Patel's leadership replaced it was also an ''experiment'' carried out as part of the party's strategy, Nadda said.

