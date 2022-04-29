Left Menu

U.S. says it hopes Mexico will join in imposing costs on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Updated: 29-04-2022 21:04 IST
The United States hopes Mexico will join in imposing costs on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine by helping to enforce sanctions on Moscow, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

The official, speaking ahead of a virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, praised the Mexican leader for having already condemned the war but acknowledged that the United States and Mexico would have "inevitably different approaches." (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

