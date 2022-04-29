HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are then top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL67 PM-SIKH DELEGATION-2NDLD ADDRESS India grateful for Sikhs' contributions, community strong link in relations with other countries: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted a Sikh delegation and asserted that the community has been a strong link in relations between India and other countries, as he continued with his outreach to them.

DEL68 US-TIBET-LD VISIT US special coordinator for Tibet set to visit India in mid-May to meet Dalai Lama New Delhi: US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, Uzra Zeya, is set to visit India next month to hold talks with the Dalai Lama and other senior leaders of the Tibetan government in exile in Dharamsala, signalling the Biden administration's commitment to the Tibetan cause.

DEL46 RAHUL-POWER Stop 'bulldozers of hatred', start power plants instead: Rahul to PM on power crisis New Delhi: Amid the ongoing power crisis in India, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Modi government should stop running the ''bulldozer of hatred'' and start running power plants instead.

DEL45 PB-CLASH-CURFEW Curfew in Patiala after group clash, 4 hurt Patiala: Local authorities announced an 11-hour curfew in Punjab’s Patiala district on Friday after four people were injured when two groups clashed over an “anti-Khalistan march”.

BOM11 GJ-BJP-LD NADDA Gujarat is BJP's lab for experiments in governance, organization: Nadda Gandhinagar: BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said Gujarat is a ''laboratory'' for his party for the matters pertaining to governance and party organisation.

CAL13 AS-COURT-MEVANI-2NDLD BAIL Court grants bail to Mevani, pulls up Assam Police for 'false FIR' Barpeta: Granting bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in a case related to the alleged ''assault'' of a woman police officer, a court in Assam's Barpeta district on Friday pulled up the state police for lodging a ''false FIR''.

MDS12 TN-LD LANKA AID RESOLUTION TN Assembly urges Centre to allow humanitarian aid from state to crisis-hit Sri Lanka Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to positively consider the state government's request to immediately dispatch food and life-saving medicines to crisis-hit Sri Lanka as Chief Minister M K Stalin stressed on the need for the state to extend humanitarian aid to the island republic on time.

DEL70 DL-2NDLD HEATWAVE Intense heat makes Delhi sweat; mercury borders 46 degrees C in many parts New Delhi: The ongoing heatwave intensified over Delhi on Friday, with the mercury settling near 46 degrees Celsius in many parts. Legal: LGD13 SC-MBBS-FOREIGN SC rescues MBBS students hit by Ukraine crisis, pandemic, asks NMC to frame scheme New Delhi: Coming to the rescue of MBBS students of foreign universities who faced difficulties due to the Ukraine crisis and COVID, the Supreme Court Friday directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to frame a scheme in two months permitting students to complete clinical training in medical colleges here.

Foreign: FGN64 JAISHANKAR-BHUTAN-LD INDIA India-Bhutan development cooperation unique, prompted by moral principles and emotional bonds: Jaishankar Thimphu: The India-Bhutan relationship is based on a genuine concern for each other’s welfare and interests, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Friday, asserting that New Delhi’s development cooperation paradigm with the Himalayan nation is unique, prompted by moral principles and emotional bonds.

FGN62 CHINA-INDIAN-2NDLD STUDENTS China to permit 'some' Indian students to return: Chinese Foreign Ministry Beijing: In a relief to thousands of Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities, China on Friday announced plans to allow the return of ''some'' of them who have been stranded in India for over two years following the visa and flight restrictions imposed by Beijing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By K J M Varma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)