Left Menu

PIL has turned into personal interest litigation: CJI Ramana

Chief Justice N V Ramana on Saturday expressed concern over frivolous litigations in courts and said the concept of PIL has now turned into personal interest litigation and is at times being misused to stall projects or put pressure on public authorities.Speaking at a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, Ramana said abiding by law and the Constitution is key to good governance.Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conference.The rising number of frivolous litigations is an area of concern.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 11:29 IST
PIL has turned into personal interest litigation: CJI Ramana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CJI NV Ramana at the joint conference of CMs and Chief Justices of High Courts. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice N V Ramana on Saturday expressed concern over frivolous litigations in courts and said the concept of PIL has now turned into personal interest litigation and is at times being misused to stall projects or put pressure on public authorities.

Speaking at a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, Ramana said abiding by law and the Constitution is key to good governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conference.

''The rising number of frivolous litigations is an area of concern. For example, the well-meaning concept of public interest litigation is at times turning into personal interest litigation. No doubt, PIL has served a lot of public interest. However, it is sometimes being misused to stall projects or pressurise public authorities.

''These days, PIL has become a tool for those who want to settle political scores or corporate rivalry. Realising the potential for misuse, courts are now highly cautious in entertaining the same,'' Ramana said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022