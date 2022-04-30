Left Menu

Some countries want to patent Yoga, but it belongs to India: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said some countries wanted to patent Yoga, but it belongs to India.One can reach the pinnacle of knowledge through Yoga, he emphasized.Addressing the 49th foundation day of Mokshyatan Yoga Sansthan in Saharanpur here, Bhagwat said, Some countries in the world want to patent Yoga.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 30-04-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 20:20 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said some countries wanted to ''patent'' Yoga, but it belongs ''to India''.

One can reach the pinnacle of knowledge through Yoga, he emphasized.

Addressing the 49th foundation day of Mokshyatan Yoga Sansthan in Saharanpur here, Bhagwat said, ''Some countries in the world want to patent Yoga. Hence we have to come forward and have to say that Yoga is of India. We have to become the ambassadors of our culture. The world has only physical knowledge, while it is only India, which has spiritual knowledge, and people from across the world come here to learn it.'' The RSS Sarsanghchalak further said, ''India's culture and the Yoga tradition are the oldest 'paddati' (systems) in the world and the entire world is now endorsing it. Through Yoga, we can reach near 'Parameshwar' or 'Param Gyaan' (pinnacle of knowledge).'' Bhagwat also said every work carried out in an appropriate manner of 'Satyam', 'Shivam', 'Sundaram', too, becomes Yoga.

''Balance is Yoga and the person who achieves this balance has no enemies nor does he face any sorrow,'' he added.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel called Yoga a way of life and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with presenting the ''5,000-year-old legacy'' in the United Nations General Assembly, after which the International Yoga Day was approved.

''During COVID-19, Yoga kept people happy,'' she said and called it ''sanjeevani'' (life giver).

Patel urged the people not to attribute a religious angle to it.

Mokshyatan Yoga Sansthan was established by Padma Shri Yoga Guru Bharat Bhushan in 1973.

