Left Menu

White House welcomes Finland, Sweden deliberations on NATO

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2022 03:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 03:41 IST
White House welcomes Finland, Sweden deliberations on NATO
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Thursday welcomed deliberations by Finland and Sweden on potentially joining the NATO alliance, a development resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “We obviously strongly support NATO's open-door policy and the right of each country to decide its own future foreign policy and security arrangements," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, noting that both are valued defense partners of the United States.

"And we are confident we'll be able to work with them to address any concerns either country may have, but those are ongoing discussions," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022