Left Menu

UK PM Johnson to travel to Sweden and Finland on Wednesday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Sweden and Finland on Wednesday, his spokesman said, as the two countries consider joining NATO. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked an urgent rethink of security policy in both Sweden and Finland with both expected to make a decision about whether to apply to join NATO this month. The government has sent anti-tank missiles, air defence systems and other weapons to Ukraine.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:11 IST
UK PM Johnson to travel to Sweden and Finland on Wednesday
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Sweden and Finland on Wednesday, his spokesman said, as the two countries consider joining NATO.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked an urgent rethink of security policy in both Sweden and Finland with both expected to make a decision about whether to apply to join NATO this month. "We support countries' democratic capability to decide on things like NATO membership," Johnson's spokesman said.

"We understand the positions of Sweden and Finland and that is why the prime minister is going to discuss these broader security issues." Johnson will meet his counterparts in Stockholm and Helsinki during a one-day trip on Wednesday, taking questions from the media in both countries.

A formal application to join NATO could be made at the alliance's June summit in Madrid and is likely to be fast-tracked, though getting the signatures of all 30 alliance members could take up to a year. Finland and Sweden would like to have some guarantees that NATO member nations would defend them during any transition period, when they would be applicants to the alliance, but not yet in.

Britain has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine's efforts to resist Russian forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24. The government has sent anti-tank missiles, air defence systems and other weapons to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022