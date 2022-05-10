Biden says discussing dropping US trade tariffs on China

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 22:06 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday discussions are ongoing about potentially dropping U.S. trade tariffs on China that were imposed by his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.

"We're discussing that right now," Biden told reporters after a speech about inflation. "I'm telling you, we're discussing it, and no decision has been made on it."

