Biden says discussing dropping US trade tariffs on China
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 22:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday discussions are ongoing about potentially dropping U.S. trade tariffs on China that were imposed by his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.
"We're discussing that right now," Biden told reporters after a speech about inflation. "I'm telling you, we're discussing it, and no decision has been made on it."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant
Investors in the dark on China industrial transport as data curbs bite
China continues to back 'Zero COVID policy' even as cases spike
Japan closely watching China's moves in Pacific, says PM Kishida
Tennis-WTA not returning to China in 2022, wants resolution to Peng case