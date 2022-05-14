Left Menu

Turkey's standing in NATO unchanged despite comments on Finland, Sweden -Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 00:22 IST
Turkey's standing in NATO unchanged despite comments on Finland, Sweden -Pentagon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is working to clarify Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's comments about Finland and Sweden but Ankara's standing in the NATO alliance had not changed because of them, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"Nothing changes about their standing in the NATO alliance... we're working to better clarify (their) position," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Erdogan said on Friday it was not possible for NATO-member Turkey to support plans by Sweden and Finland to join the pact given that the Nordic countries were "home to many terrorist organizations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
3
RPower posts Rs 555 cr loss in March quarter

RPower posts Rs 555 cr loss in March quarter

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022