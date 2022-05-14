Turkey's standing in NATO unchanged despite comments on Finland, Sweden -Pentagon
The United States is working to clarify Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's comments about Finland and Sweden but Ankara's standing in the NATO alliance had not changed because of them, the Pentagon said on Friday.
"Nothing changes about their standing in the NATO alliance... we're working to better clarify (their) position," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
Erdogan said on Friday it was not possible for NATO-member Turkey to support plans by Sweden and Finland to join the pact given that the Nordic countries were "home to many terrorist organizations."
