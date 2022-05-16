Left Menu

BJP national general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh on Sunday blasted at National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for his "chameleon conduct" saying that after destroying the Hindus in the union territory, he is now trying to play dual politics.

16-05-2022
Abdullahs and Muftis destroyed Kashmir's culture to please Pakistan, says Tarun Chugh
BJP National general secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP national general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh on Sunday blasted at National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for his "chameleon conduct" saying that after destroying the Hindus in the union territory, he is now trying to play dual politics. Chugh, in an official statement, said that the Abdullah family engineered the destruction of Kashmiri pandit families in Jammu and Kashmir for it's political gains.

He further ridiculed Abdullah for his "crocodile tears". Chugh said, "By saying that attack on our Pandit brothers is a direct attack on the soul of Kashmir, Abdullah is rubbing salt on the souls of lakhs of Kashmiri pandits who had to leave Jammu and Kashmir and sacrifice their lives when the Abdullahs ruled the state."

"If the Abdullahs and Muftis had not given shelter to the militants and had not encouraged them, and the Pakistan ISI agents, the Kashmiri Pandits would not have fled Kashmir," he added. He said Kashmiri pandits were also as much Kashmiris as Abdullahs and Muftis.

"But the way Kashmiri pandits were thrown out of Jammu and Kashmir, it would always be a black chapter in the history of India and for this, Abdullahs and Muftis should apologize to the nation," Chugh added. (ANI)

