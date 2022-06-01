NATO to gather officials from Sweden, Finland and Turkey in coming days - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday he will convene a meeting in Brussels in the coming days with senior officials from Sweden, Finland and Turkey to discuss Turkey's opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the defense alliance.

"I'm in close contact with President Erdogan of Turkey and with the leaders of Finland and Sweden," Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Washington after he met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

