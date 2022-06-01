Vice President Naidu arrives in Senegal on second leg of his three-nation tour

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday arrived in Senegal on the second leg of his three-nation tour during which he would hold delegation-level talks with President Macky Sall, meet the President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse and other dignitaries.

''Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu, accompanied by MoS @DrBharatippawar, MPs @SushilModi, @vijaypalbjp and @OPRavindhranath, & other delegation members, arrive to a warm welcome in Dakar, Senegal. The visit coincides with 60 years of establishment of Indi Senegal diplomatic relations,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Naidu arrived here from Gabon where he held wide-ranging talks with the Central African country's top leadership and business leaders and called for exploring bilateral cooperation in green energy, services, health and agriculture among other sectors.

During his stay in Senegal till June 4, Naidu would hold delegation-level talks with President Sall, meet National Assembly President Niasse and other dignitaries.

While Naidu's visit is the first by any Indian vice president to all three countries, it marks the first-ever high-level visit from India to Gabon and Senegal.

India and Senegal are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The vice-president is also expected to attend a business roundtable and address the Indian community.

His visit is expected to add momentum to India's engagement with Africa and emphasise New Delhi's commitment to the African continent, the Vice-President Secretariat said in a statement ahead of his departure.

The last leg of the tour will be the visit to Qatar from June 4 to June 7.

