Jharkhand: 9 members coordination committee formed for better coordination in Congress-JMM-RJD alliance

A nine-member Coordination Committee has been formed for better coordination in the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:59 IST
A nine-member Coordination Committee has been formed for better coordination in the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance. The committee will be headed by JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

Congress has been demanding this for a long time. It was formed during the meeting with the Congress delegation led by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and state Congress incharge Avinash Pande. Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Alamgir Alam were part of the delegation.

The members of the Committee from JMM included Shibu Soren, President, Vinod Pandey, Bhago Besra, Sarfaraz Ahmad, and Yogendra Mahato. The name included in Congress is Rajesh Thakur, Alamgir Alam, and Bandhu Tirkey. Satyanand Bhogta will be a member from RJD. Jharkhand Congress in charge Avinash Pande in an official communique said the Committee has been formed for better communication and it will decide the political appointments of the government.

"The Coordination Committee has been formed for better communication and coordination in the alliance. The committee will decide the political appointments of the government as well as review the implementation of the public concerning policies and projects," Pande said. Earlier in January, the newly-appointed state Congress in-charge Pande said, the party will form a coordination committee soon to enhance coordination between the allies, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Rashtriya Janata Dal. (ANI)

