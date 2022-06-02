Left Menu

Biden, Brazil's Bolsonaro to have wide-ranging talks at Americas summit-U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 00:34 IST
Biden, Brazil's Bolsonaro to have wide-ranging talks at Americas summit-U.S. official
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will have wide-ranging talks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the U.S.-hosted summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next week, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

White House Latin America adviser Juan Gonzalez confirmed to reporters the two would meet for the first time. But when asked whether Biden would raise concerns about Bolsonaro's questioning of Brazil's voting system ahead of this year's election, Gonzalez said only that "the United States does have confidence in Brazil's electoral institutions." (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

 Global
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022