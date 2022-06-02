Biden, Brazil's Bolsonaro to have wide-ranging talks at Americas summit-U.S. official
U.S. President Joe Biden will have wide-ranging talks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the U.S.-hosted summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next week, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.
White House Latin America adviser Juan Gonzalez confirmed to reporters the two would meet for the first time. But when asked whether Biden would raise concerns about Bolsonaro's questioning of Brazil's voting system ahead of this year's election, Gonzalez said only that "the United States does have confidence in Brazil's electoral institutions." (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)
