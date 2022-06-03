Left Menu

Ethiopia ministers approve 16.6% increase in annual budget

Next fiscal year's budget focuses on safeguarding national peace, helping displaced people and mending infrastructure that has been damaged, Ahmed's office said in a statement. Ethiopia's fiscal year runs from July 8 to July 7.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:40 IST
Ethiopia ministers approve 16.6% increase in annual budget
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia's council of ministers have approved a budget for the upcoming 2022/23 fiscal year of 786.6 billion birr ($15 billion), an increase of 16.6% from the previous year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said on Friday.

Fighting that erupted in the northern region of Tigray in November 2020, and spilled over into the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara last year, has eased since a unilateral ceasefire by the federal government in March. Next fiscal year's budget focuses on safeguarding national peace, helping displaced people and mending infrastructure that has been damaged, Ahmed's office said in a statement.

Ethiopia's fiscal year runs from July 8 to July 7. The draft budget now heads to parliament for approval. The nation of 115 million people has been one of the world's fastest-growing economies over the last 15 years, largely thanks to investment in infrastructure, although growth has slowed to single digits since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The war between the government and rebellious forces from Tigray has damaged government plans to modernise the economy and deterred some foreign investors. The local currency has plummeted and annual inflation is running at over 36%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022