BJP working to undermine constitutional bodies: Akhilesh Yadav

Updated: 04-06-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 21:48 IST
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the BJP saying the party is working to weaken the constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission. Addressing a meeting of party candidates in 2022 UP Assembly election and other office bearers, Yadav said, ''The BJP does not believe in socialism, democracy, and secularism mentioned in the Preamble of the Constitution. The BJP is working to weaken constitutional institutions.'' The meeting was held apparently to rouse SP workers’ spirits for the Azamgarh and Rampur bypoll to be held on June 23.

In a statement issued by the party, Yadav said while the SP increased its vote percentage in the 2022 assembly elections, the result of many assembly constituencies was affected because of misuse of the official machinery.

He also alleged that the Election Commission did not take proper cognisance of the party's grievances during the latest elections. There were too many discrepancies in the voter list, and names of voters were missing, he said.

The SP chief entrusted the responsibility of increasing the voting percentage to the party officials and told them to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2027 UP Legislative Assembly election. Yadav also alleged that the villages and poor are not the priority of the BJP and it is only ruling the public by spreading hatred and tension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

