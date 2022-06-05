Amit Shah meets Sunil Jakhar in Panchkula

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday met Sunil Jakhar, who was recently inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party, at the latter's residence in Panchkula. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Anurag Thakur were also present on the occasion.

Sunil Jakhar, whose three generations of his family had served the Congress, left the grand old party last month. This is the first meeting between the Home Minister and Jakhar after the latter's induction into the party on May 19 in the presence of JP Nadda.

Jakhar, who was stripped from all posts previously, quit Congress during a Facebook Live. "Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab," said Sunil Jakhar after joining BJP.

Earlier on Saturday, the much-awaited Khelo India Youth Games 2021, Haryana, got off to a rousing start here on Saturday, with Amit Shah inaugurating the Games during a high-octane Opening Ceremony. Terming Haryana as India's sports capital, Amit Shah said, "The entire country is not only proud of Haryana's athletes but also admires them all. Over the past four years, Khelo India has given a platform to athletes from across the country to showcase their potential. If you have the talent, there is no force stopping you to graduate from the grassroots level to the state, national or even the international level."

Earlier, during his visit to Chandigarh, he met the family members of late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in Chandigarh. The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. (ANI)

