Despite war, inflation, France sees positive economic growth in 2022 -minister

France's finance minister said on Sunday he expected positive growth for 2022 but would revise economic forecasts at the start of July.

"It's clear that with the war in Ukraine, inflation, all that will put into question the forecasts, but we will have positive growth in 2022," Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

The current forecast sees the economy growing by 4% in 2022.

