Despite war, inflation, France sees positive economic growth in 2022 -minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 13:58 IST
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
France's finance minister said on Sunday he expected positive growth for 2022 but would revise economic forecasts at the start of July.

"It's clear that with the war in Ukraine, inflation, all that will put into question the forecasts, but we will have positive growth in 2022," Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

The current forecast sees the economy growing by 4% in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

