Be net savvy, inform people about Modi govt's feats: Nadda to BJP workers

But now, it has changed to the politics of development, he said while addressing party workers here.The country is making a giant leap in every sector after the pandemic - from exports to GST collections to economic growth, Nadda claimed.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-06-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 22:40 IST
  Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday asked party workers of Jharkhand to be internet savvy and updated with data to disseminate information on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government to people.

The move is being seen as preparation for the parliamentary and assembly elections in 2024. “The eight years of good governance have given new hope. Before 2014 (When Modi became the PM), the political culture in the country was dynasty, appeasement and vote bank. But now, it has changed to the politics of development,” he said while addressing party workers here.

The country is making a giant leap in every sector after the pandemic - from exports to GST collections to economic growth, Nadda claimed. “The per capita income which was Rs 79,000 earlier and has now reached 1.5 lakh,” he said.

The BJP leader said that there were only 6.5 crore broadband connections earlier and now the figure is 78 crore. In 70 years, merely 6.37 lakh primary schools were built in the country while during the eight years of the Modi government, 6.53 lakh such schools were set up, Nadda claimed.

“Around Rs 22 lakh crore have been transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts under welfare schemes of the Modi government in the past eight years,” he said.

Nadda participated in a rally at the Morhabadi Grounds here earlier in the day.

In the evening, he addressed party leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters and inaugurated two district offices virtually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

