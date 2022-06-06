Challenge to UK's Johnson will provide chance to end speculation - Downing Street

A vote of confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to take place later on Monday will provide a chance to end months of speculation about his leadership, a spokesperson for Johnson said.

"Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs (members of parliament) and will remind them that when they're united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force."

